Jawan trailer at Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan's entry, dance on Zinda Banda, and more | WATCH

After shattering box office records with Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to leave his fans on the edge with his upcoming collaboration with Atlee in Jawan. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee and will hit the silver screen on September 7. The makers dropped the grand trailer of Jawan on August 31, which left the cinema buffs stunned.

Shah Rukh Khan dances on Zinda Banda

Following its trailer release in India, Shah Rukh Khan had a special moment as Burj Khalifa lit up with Jawan's trailer on Thursday. SRK attended the event with Atlee and addressed his fans at the Dubai Mall. The videos and pictures of the same are doing rounds on the internet and fans cannot keep their calm. Sporting a red shirt and a pair of jeans, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as he danced on Zinda Banda.

Watch here:

Shah Rukh Khan says he will not go bald again

In one of the videos, SRK said, "Now I turned bald for you guys so please go to watch the film." He further said, "We have it all that’s why I had to do 6 or 7 get-ups in the film. And I’m there bald also so that’s something I am never ever going to be in life. This is the first and last time.”

Watch the video here:

Fans cheer as Burj Khalifa lights up with Jawan trailer

In the viral video, fans can be heard cheering for Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan's trailer screened at the world's tallest skyscraper. Ahead of this, SRK made a grand entry on a boat and surprised his fans.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

