Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer out: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's rom-com is all about love triangle, friendship

Follow us on Image Source : ISHQ VISHK REBOUND TRAILER SNAPSHOT Rohit Saraf and Pashmina's Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer is out now

Ishq Vishk Rebound is another talked about film of 2024. After song releases and a hyped teaser launch, the filmmakers have released the Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer. For those who don't know Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. However, during the teaser release, Rohit Saraf said that the film is neither a remake nor a sequel to the 2003 film.

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer

The trailer showcases four young college-going teenagers who are deeply in love. However, after a breakup and a love triangle, their friendship and relationship seems compromised. Watch the trailer of Ishq Vishk Rebound here:

Ishq Vishk title track was released recently

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships. Recently, makers unveiled the title track 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'. 'Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar' is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

About the film

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

Also Read: Makers of 'Hamare Baarah' navigate legal obstacles, set new release date amid social media monitoring concerns