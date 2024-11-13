RaOne to Krrish, Indian superheroes and their performances at box office | Children's Day Special

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian superheroes and their box office performances

Whenever superhero films come on the big screen, they entertain the audience a lot. Many such films were liked by the audience in India too. Especially children watch these films a lot, they play an important role in making these films a hit. Due to getting a large audience, some superhero films even broke box office earning records. At the same time, some superhero films also disappointed a lot. A look at some such superhero films and their earnings. Two of these proved to be hits and the rest were flops.

Krrish

'Krrish' released in the year 2006 and 'Krrish 3' released in the year 2013 were superhero films. Hrithik Roshan became a superhero in it. His character has supernatural powers in this film, he protects the world from bad people in the film and helps people. Both of Hrithik's films did good business at the box office. The budget of the film 'Krrish' was just 35 crores and it earned around 100 crores in India. At the same time, the budget of 'Krrish 3' was Rs 94 crores and this film did a business of Rs 313 crores in India. It is significant to note that Koi Mil Gaya is the prequel to these films.

Brahmastra Part One

Ranbir Kapoor made the first superhero film in his career in the year 2022. The audience got to see only the first part of the film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva'. Talking about the collection of this film, earned about Rs 315.5 crore in India. In future also, other parts of this film will come, which will thrill the audience with their story. The characters of this film try to get the powerful weapons hidden in the universe, the whole film is based on this story.

Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan broke away from his romantic image and made a superhero film and also played the lead role in it, but he did not get success as desired by the makers. The film was made very well, but it did not get the desired success at the box office. Shah Rukh's Ra.One (2011) earned about Rs 156.87 crore in India while its budget was Rs 130 crore.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, and Abhay Koranne co-wrote and Motwane directed the vigilante superhero action movie. Harshvardhan Kapoor plays the main character in the movie, while Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, and Nishikant Kamat play minor parts. Kamat passed away on August 17, 2020, and this was his final public appearance. The film received generally mixed reviews from critics and became a box-office bomb grossing Rs 4.35 crore on a budget of Rs 21 crore.

Flying Jatt

Like Shah Rukh, Tiger Shroff also had to face failure by becoming a superhero. His film 'Flying Jatt' released in 2016 proved to be a flop. This film earned only Rs 52.07 crore in India while its budget was Rs 45 crore.

Drona

Abhishek Bachchan was also unlucky in this matter, his superhero film 'Drona (2008)' also failed at the box office. His film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore but it earned only Rs 2 crore at the box office in India. The failure of this film also affected the career of Abhishek Bachchan as well. Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the female lead in this film.

Upcoming superhero film

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra trilogy is in the pre-production stage. It's second part Dev will be released in 2026 and the makers have not yet revealed anything about its third part. Moreover, Mukesh Khanna is returning as Shaktimaan after 19 years. The film will be released in 2027.

