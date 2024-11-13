Children's Day Special: Doraemon, Tom and Jerry, Shinchan belong to which country? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : X Read Children's Day 2024 Special here

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India. The day falls on the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who shared great admiration for children. This day is celebrated to appreciate and accept children because they are the future of the country. Children love to watch cartoons, in the 1990s cartoon shows like Tom and Jerry, Jungle Book, Talespin, Donkey Kong, Duck Tales, Spider-Man, and Batman were very popular, but nowadays children like to watch Doraemon, Shinchan and Oggy and the Cockroaches. So let us know which country of origin these foreign cartoons are from which are a part of the common life of children.

Doraemon

In our childhood, we must have seen the Doraemon cartoon, in which Nobita solves all the problems along with his friend Doraemon who has come from the future. This cartoon is popular in India as well as in many countries of the world. The country in which the story of Doraemon and Nobita is based is Japan.

Shinchan

A famous animated show of Japan, Shinchan, is still very popular among children. Its Hindi dubbed version is more popular than the original cartoon. Even today, repeated episodes of the show are telecasted for children.

Oggy and the Cockroaches

The name of Oggy and the Cockroaches is also included in this list. Oggy and the Cockroaches is an animated cartoon from France. It was created by French animator and screenwriter Jean-Yves Ram-Bod. Even today children watch this cartoon with great enthusiasm.

Tom and Jerry

You must have heard about 'Tom and Jerry'. Almost every child must have seen this cartoon. Even today children watch it with great curiosity. This cartoon is from America. The story of the cartoon revolves around a domestic cat named Tom, who constantly tries to catch a mouse named Jerry.

Also Read: Not Kapoors, Khans, Bachchans, THIS is the richest Bollywood family that once sold fruit juices