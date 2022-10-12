Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's Double XL

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESHLAUS Double XL

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie 'Double XL', which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Explaining how the development happened, the opening batsman of India, said: "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me."

He stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to the society and has the potential to start a conversation, "This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film is a slice-of-life social comedy drama for which both the actresses underwent massive body transformation and had even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film, which has been shot extensively in India and the UK.

The film explores the journey of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

The teaser of the Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Double XL' was unveiled on last month. It made a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague the society, in a humorous manner.

In a span of merely 30 seconds, the teaser builds up the inquisitiveness for the film as Sonakshi and Huma can be seen engaging in a fun banter about how size issues are only for women. Plugging in subtle innuendo, Sonakshi questions what would happen if they start rendering the same treatment to men, where will they go.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

