Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
  5. IIFA 2022 LIVE: Salman Khan sets stage on fire as host; Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan
IIFA 2022 LIVE: Salman Khan sets stage on fire as host; Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan

IIFA 2022 is loaded with fun and some of the delightful performances by your favorite stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2022 20:49 IST
Image Source : IIFA

IIFA 2022 LIVE: The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) premieres today on Colors after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will co-host the award night. Maniesh Paul, Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan will also be seen sharing some of the hosting duties. The show is laced with extravagant celebrity performances including Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday. We shall also witness some fun banter between celebrities. Check out this space for all the fun that took place at the stage of this year's IIFA Awards.

 

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:49 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh win hearts with their chemistry

    In a fun game, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh once again proved that they are a power couple.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:39 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur win IIFA Award for Best Playback Singers

    Singer Jubin Nautiyal won the award for Best Playback Singer in the male category for his song Raatan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah. 

    Asees Kaur became the winner in the female category.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nora Fatehi kickstarts with energetic performance

    Nora Fatehi was one of the first stars to perform on stage and raise the IIFA curtain. She performed on some of her most popular songs including Kusu Kusu, Nach Meri Rani and Dilbar. Her belly dance left the audience wanting more. 

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan arrives in style

    Host Salman Khan arrived on his bike in his very own Dabangg style amid the loud cheer of his fans.

  • Jun 25, 2022 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and others dazzle at the green carpet

    Bollywood celebrities stepped in their stylish best as to attend Bollywood's biggest awards night. From Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday celebs looked nothing but the best. Check out the pictures from the green carpet below:

