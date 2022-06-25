IIFA 2022 LIVE: Salman Khan sets stage on fire as host; Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek Bachchan

IIFA 2022 LIVE: The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) premieres today on Colors after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will co-host the award night. Maniesh Paul, Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan will also be seen sharing some of the hosting duties. The show is laced with extravagant celebrity performances including Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday. We shall also witness some fun banter between celebrities. Check out this space for all the fun that took place at the stage of this year's IIFA Awards.