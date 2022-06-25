Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
  5. Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle', actor's epic reply takes the cake | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle', actor's epic reply takes the cake | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan will be seen sharing some fun moments at the IIFA 2022 stage. They also danced together to Dabangg star's popular track Tan Tana Tan Tan. Watch here.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing stage with Salman Khan at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which will premiere tonight (June 25). Apart from her stellar acting and beautiful looks, Sara is known for her extraordinary sense of humor. On various occasions, she is seen pulling pranks on her co-stars and cracking jokes. Recently, a video of Sara having a gala time with superstar Salman Khan at the IIFA 2022 surfaced online. In the video, Sara was seen pulling Salman's leg by calling him "uncle." 

In a clip shared on Colors channel's Instagram, Sara says that she wants to launch a brand. She adds, "Salman uncle ke saath (with Salman uncle)".  The Dabangg star replies, "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)." Sara then says, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so? Salman replies: "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone). To which Sara says: "You told me to call you uncle."

Watch the video below:

About IIFA Awards 2022

IIFA 2022 was held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event included performances from Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and many others. The show will premiere on Colors at 8 pm on June 25. 

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects 

On the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

 

