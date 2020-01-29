'Hungama 2' unit wraps up Mumbai schedule of shooting

Hungama 2 is slated to hit the theatres on August 14.

Shooting for the Mumbai schedule of Priyadarshan's upcoming comedy, "Hungama 2" has been wrapped up. The ace director with cast and crew started filming in December last year. "The filming process has been smooth and swift. Having teamed with Ratan Jain for as many as six films, there's a certain comfort that we've established. Not just this, our actors were also spot on with their comic timing, which I'm sure will be a treat for the viewers," Priyadarshan said.

"Hungama 2" is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 laughter riot "Hungama", which had actors Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in key roles.

The sequel stars Paresh Rawal with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mezaan Jaffery and Pranitha Subhash, and is slated to release on August 14.

The film's producer Ratan Jain said: "The first leg of the shooting was fun-filled and wrapped up right on schedule. I have had a long association with Priyadarshan and this one promises to be as fun or even more than all our collaborations. We shot with the entire cast and are very excited to step into the next schedule."