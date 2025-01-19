Hrithik Roshan receives Joy Award in Riyadh on completing 25 years in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : X Hrithik Roshan received Joy Award in Riyadh on Saturday night

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry in his career spanning more than two decades. Known for his acting, dashing looks and impeccable dancing skills, the actor has achieved a new milestone by completing 25 years in Bollywood. He was recently honoured at the Joy Awards in Riyadh for his contribution to cinema. This year's Joy Awards was also attended by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who turned presenter.

Shraddha Kapoor turns presenter

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor also attended the Joy Awards as a presenter. She announced the winners of the Favourite Levant Series category. The actor opted for a black and golden-coloured ensemble for the occasion and thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting Indian films.

Hrithik's acceptance speech

While accepting the award, Hrithik said, "Thank you. Thank you, Riyadh. Thank you, Joy Awards. My thanks to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting me here. Your Majesty, you are a visionary and thank you for creating this wonderful evening for all of us. I am very grateful for that. I am encouraged. I mean, look who I am with. I have received this award here among great legends. It has been 25 years. It seems a long time, but it took me 25 years to understand what acting really is. Now I feel ready to take my flight as an actor. So I take it as a symbol of the hope that I have in my heart and the promise of the next 25 years. Hopefully, if I come back, I will feel a little more deserving of such honours."

For the unversed, Hrithik started his acting career in 2000 with the film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' with actress Ameesha Patel. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also featured Anupam Kher, Mohnish Bahl, Dilip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles. The film was a box office success and Hrithik won the Filmfare Best Newcomer Actor and Best Actor for this film. On Hrithik's birthday this year, his debut film was released in Indian theatres.

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly be next seen in the action thriller War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Jr NTR in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Alpha, featuring Ali Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

