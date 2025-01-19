Why is Diljit Dosanjh's 'Panjab 95', Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic, not releasing in India?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know why Diljit Dosanjh's Panjab 95 is not releasing in India

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is now making a comeback on the big screen with the film 'Panjab 95' after his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The film is based on the life struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who mysteriously disappeared in 1995. The story of the film also depicts the political and social conditions of the time, when the issues of the Sikh movement and human rights violations were hot in Punjab. However, 'Panjab 95' will be released next month internationally, not in India. The film was unable to get a green light from the Censor Board of Film Certification of India. Hence, the India release is still on hold.

The censor had asked for 120 cuts in Panjab 95

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in India, but due to a dispute with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film has not been released in India so far. The censor board had recommended 120 cuts in the film. Also, the title was asked to be changed as well. Especially, a change in the title was demanded to reflect the year of death of Jaswant Singh Khalra, due to which the release of the film was postponed several times. After the makers refused to agree to CBFC's conditions, the film has still not got permission to hit Indian theatres.

The film will be released abroad without any changes

Diljit has clarified that no cuts will be made in any of the cuts suggested by the CBFC and no changes will be made related to the international release of the film. While sharing the trailer of Panjab 95 on his Instagram Diljit wrote, "ਪੰਜਾਬ ’95 releases in Cinemas Internationally only on 7th February. P.S. Full Movie, No Cuts."

Panjab 95 release date

Panjab 95 will be released abroad only on February 7 without any cuts. The film's director Honey Trehan has worked on this project for a long time. This film will be seen touching a historical and sensitive subject.

Also Read: Box office report: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency vs Ajay Devgn's Azaad, who earned more on day 2?