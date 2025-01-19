Box office report: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency vs Ajay Devgn's Azaad, who earned more on day 2?

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut's Emergency vs Ajay Devgn's Azaad box office report

So far in the month of January, many films have hit the theatres, but none of these films have been able to perform as expected at the box office. After Game Changer, Fateh, now Azaad and Emergency are also failing to pull people back to the theatres. Let's know how much each film earned on Saturday.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. She has also directed the film herself. Critics praised Kangana a lot in this film based on a true incident, but this film does not seem to be doing wonders at the box office. On the first day, it collected Rs 2 crore 50 lakh. At the same time, there was a slight improvement in the earnings of the film on the second day. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 3 crore 50 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has reached six crores.

Azaad

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan have entered the Hindi film industry with the film Azaad. Ajay Devgn is also in this film. However, even his stardom could not give this film a good opening. On the first day, this film made a meagre collection of Rs 1 crore 50 lakhs. At the same time, there was no improvement in the earnings of the film on the second day as well. With a collection of Rs 1 crore 50 lakhs on Saturday, the total earnings of the film have reached three crores.

Game Changer

The name of the film starring Ram Charan is Game Changer, but a big game happened with it at the box office. This film has completely failed to win the hearts of the audience. Due to the film budget being too high, it has flopped even after earning 100 crores. On the ninth day, the film collected Rs 2 crore 65 lakhs. With this, the total earnings of the film reached Rs 123.05 crores.

Fateh

Sonu Sood has also not been able to achieve Fateh at the beginning of the year. His film Fateh could not do wonders at the box office. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. In the first week, the film collected Rs 11.1 crore. On the ninth day, the film earned only Rs 28 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has become Rs 11.65 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2 once again picked up pace as soon as the weekend arrived. This film is still earning well at the box office. On the 45th day, the film collected Rs 1 crore 10 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has become Rs 1226.75 crore.

Mufasa: The Lion King

2019's Hollywood film Lion King got its prequel Mufasa: The Lion King in December 2024. The film has earned well in India as well as overseas. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa's voice in the Hindi version, the film has earned Rs 132.65 crore in India so far.

