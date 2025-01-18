Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police recovers part of knife from actor's residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Saif Ali Khan

The Mumbai Police has recovered a part of the knife used in the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence. The part of the knife was found in the children's room at Saif's residence on the morning of January 16. According to the information, the knife has been sent for forensic examination and fingerprints.

The accused's picture was shown to both Kareena Kapoor and the caretaker. The police, however, did not say whether they recognised him or not. After the physical verification of the suspect from Chhattisgarh, it will be confirmed whether he is the accused or not. Other teams of Mumbai Police are also working on the case in some other states. As of now, the police have not been able to clarify how the accused entered Saif's flat. The police are searching for the accused in Maharashtra as well as other states.

Earlier today, Durg RPF detained a suspected attacker after they received intelligence from the Mumbai Police of him travelling by Gyaneshwari Express. The suspected accused was brought to the Durg RPF post in Chhattisgarh, and the Mumbai Police was contacted.

Durg, RPF in-charge Sanjeev Sinha said that the Mumbai Police officials were contacted over a video call after detaining the suspect; further interrogation of the suspect will be done by the Mumbai Police.

"We received information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling on the Gyaneshwari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. On that basis, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the identity of the suspect was confirmed. He has been detained. Further interrogation of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police," Sinha said.