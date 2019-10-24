Housefull 4 first celeb review: Akshay Kumar and co. is here to entertain you

Image Source : TWITTER Housefull 4 Movie first Review: Akshay Kumar and team is here to entertain you this Diwali

One of Bollywood's Diwali 2019 offerings Housefull 4 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. Featuring an array of stars -- Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday, the comedy film is slated to release on October 25. While we still have to wait a day for the laughter riot to begin, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has already watched, and given full marks to the movie.

Chhabra said Housefull 4 is a complete laugh riot that can't be missed this Diwali and also lauded Akshay Kumar for his impeccable comic timing.

"A riot of laughter #Housefull4 will leave you in splits throughout.The comic timing,the dialogues and the execution by all the actors will keep you laughing non stop. Donno how I didn't die laughing especially @akshaykumar," Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Twitter.

Chhabra also said that Housefull 4 is a full-on entertainer that will put you in the perfect festive mood.

About Kriti Sanon's performance in the film, the director that the actress nailed all the emotional scenes in such a funny movie.

Housefull 4 special screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night where several Bollywood stars were seen in attendance.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the popular comedy Housefull series. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

Housefull 4 will clash with Rajkummmar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China at the box office.

