Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna-Amitabh Bachchan's film tastes failure early on

Goodbye Box Office Collection Day 5: The slice-of-life drama starring Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan has tasted failure at the ticket window early on. The movie has not been able to reel in viewers despite positive reviews. After five days of release, the film has managed to do business of over Rs 5 crore, which is very less for a theatrical release. Now, all eyes will be on its OTT premiere. The movie marks Rashmika's entry into mainstream Hindi movies. She caught pan-India attention after starring opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa-The Rise.

Goodbye movie collections on Day 5

Twice since its release, Goodbye has been running in cinema halls at discounted ticket prices. However, the movie has not seen any major boost in business at the ticket window. On Tuesday, which marked the 80th birthday of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the tickets were sold at Rs 80. However, the business did not see much growth. Its collections by the end of Day 5 stand at Rs 5.50-6 crore, which is very low. The family drama features Naeena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in key roles.

Goodbye 1st weekend biz

Goodbye collected only Rs 3.75 crore in its first weekend. It has been depending on positive word-of-mouth to reel in the audience and despite good reviews, the audience isn't turning up to the theaters to watch it. The collections rose over Saturday and Sunday by 50 percent but since the numbers were less, the rise was not good enough to make an impact. Goodbye's earnings on Saturday and Sunday were Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.50 crore respectively, taking its first weekend total business to Rs 3.75 crore.

About Goodbye film

Goodbye is a family drama that highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life. It is directed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame.

