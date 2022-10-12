Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's film business slowing down by the day | Details

Follow us on Vikram Vedha was released on September 30

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Bollywood film has shown underwhelming growth over the days and it is highly unlikely that the movie will be doing Rs 100 crore business in India. Trade analysts have suggested that it has been underperforming since it has released on September 30. Now, its business has been slowing down by the day and on Day 12 (October 11), it collected low numbers, in the range of Rs 1-1.5 crore. As of now, the film's box office collection stand at Rs 72-73 crore.

Vikram Vedha BO business in 12 days

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali khan's performance has been praised in the action thriller Vikram Vedha. However, the audience is not responding to it as expected. Before release, the buzz surrounding Vikram Vedha was huge. However, on the ground, the mass circuits have been performing below par. This has one of the major reasons for its slow growth at the ticket window since the start. On Day 12, its collections have pushed it to Rs 72-73 crore mark.

Vikram Vedha overseas business

Meanwhile, the overseas collections of Vikram Vedha have been decent. It was released in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film abroad. Vikram Vedha opened across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood. Overseas, the collections of the film have been promising. The key markets and top contributors overseas are US, Canada, UK and UAE. In 10 days, the movie has collected USD 4.7 million overseas, which translates to Rs 36 crore.

