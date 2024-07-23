Ghudchadi: Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan star Parth Samthaan's Bollywood debut gets release date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Parth will be seen opposite Khushali Kumar in Ghudchadi

MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan completed 10 years of its release on this Sunday. Featuring Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles, the youth show was hugely loved in its time and is one of the very few shows on Indian Television that have several seasons. Both actors gained huge popularity from the show, leading to Parth bagging the lead role in a Bollywood film opposite Sanjay Dutt. His film 'Ghudchadi' has finally got its release date as well.

Senior actor Sanjay Dutt took to his X account to share the new poster of his film. "Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9th onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium," read his caption. Where Khushali Kumar will be seen opposite Parth, Raveena Tandon is reuniting 'Jeena Marna Tere Sang' co-star Sanjay Dutt after two decades.

Watch the poster here:

About the film

Ghudchadi is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar, several other actors like Aruna Irani, Achint Kaur and Navni Parihar will be seen in supporting roles. The film will be released on Jio Cinema on August 9th.

Parth Samthaan's TV career

Parth Samthaan has been a heartthrob ever since he featured on TV. He made his debut in 2012 with V Channel's show 'Best Friends Forever?'. Later he worked in, TV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and gained huge popularity as Manik Malhotra. He also marked his OTT debut with this show's OTT seasons and later also featured in the TV series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Parth also worked with Erica Fernandez in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he's best remembered for his role as Manik Malhotra, especially for his chemistry with Niti Taylor, a TV actor who has featured in Nakul Mehta starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

