Gadar 2: Sunny Deol says 'Hindustan Zindabad' in FIRST poster, sequel to clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Gadar 2 makers have released the first look poster of the upcoming movie. The release date of the action drama has been confirmed. One of the highly-awaited movies of this year, Gadar 2 will hit the big screens on August 11, a few days before the Independence Day celebrations in 2023. Gadar has elements of patriotism and there could not be a better time to release the film on the big screens than the I-Day weekend. In the film's first official poster, Sunny looked intense wielding, a sledgehammer in his hand.

Sunny Deol sees red in Gadar 2 first look

The first poster of Gadar 2 shows Sunny Deol as the muscular Tara Singh wielding a sledgehammer amid destruction, with the tagline 'Hindustan Zindabad'. On a closer look, one can see these are soldiers on the battlefield. It is expected that somehow war will be a theme in the film. "Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love.

Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience," Sunny Deol remarked when the first poster of the movie was released on social media.

Director Anil Sharma on Gadar 2

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which is produced by Zee Studios. A sequel of the superhit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the movie will also see other original stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles. Anil Sharma said the team is "thrilled" to launch the first poster of Gadar 2. "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha isn’t my film but it's a people's film and dynamically shifted the paradigm of the Indian film industry. It went on to become a cult icon wherein people breathed Tara Singh and Sakina's love story," the director said in a statement.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Singh as Charanjeet will also return in the sequel. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Animal, directed by Sandeep reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, will also release on August 11.

