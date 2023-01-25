OTT Movies and New Web series releasing this weekend (Jan 27): An Action Hero, Shotgun Wedding & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and New Web series releasing this weekend (Jan 27)

OTT Movies and New Web series releasing this weekend (Jan 27): Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has released in theatres this week and already making a lot of noise. It is faring well at the box office and has evidently revived the ticket window. However, there are also many exciting movies and new web series that are making their way on OTT. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Shotgun Wedding, many movies are releasing this weekend. On the other hand, talking about web series, Moonlight Romance, Heirs Of The Night and more are releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, MX Player, Zee5 and others.

So grab your favorite snacks and get ready to binge-watch. Know what all is releasing on OTT this weekend.

An Action Hero

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero failed to create magic at the box office, the film managed to bring out new avatars of the two very talented actors. The film tells the story of an action star, Maanav Khurana (played by Ayushmann), who accidentally kills Vicky Solanki, younger brother of notorious gangster and Jat leader Bhoora Solanki (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). Khurana commits the act after refusing to act in the biopic of a gangster because he wants to stay away from the 'bhai log' -- the underworld.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – January 27, 2023

Directed by: Anirudh Iyer

Language: Hindi

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is a thriller series that narrates the tale of a courageous IPS officer Kavya Iyer who battles against the militants and re-establishes the faith of the common man in law. The show stars Regina Cassandra as a strong and dedicated IPS officer, alongside Sumeet Vyas, Barun Sobti, Chandan Roy, Mita Vashisht Deepika Amin, and Sandeep Dhabale. The series is a tribute to the IPS officers of India and their selfless work.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – January 26, 2023

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Language: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Shotgun Wedding

Wear your best clothes as you are invited to the biggest wedding celebration of the year. Featuring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the story builds on an ultimate destination wedding, hijacked by criminals, where suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. In the process of saving their families, the couple rediscovers why they fell in love in the first place. With a stellar star cast and amazing comedic chops, the movie will be a journey of fun, wit and tickling humour while the bride and the groom try to save the day and their wedding.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – January 27, 2023

Directed by: Jason Moore

Language: English

Moonlight Romance

Moonlight Romance is a 24-episode Taiwanese romantic fantasy drama. The story revolves around an immortal match-maker, Yue Lao/Li Yue (Edison Song), who descends to earth from heaven in a new role, as a divorce lawyer. On Earth, he accidentally meets Fang Duomi (Amber An), the developer of the love pheromone perfume patent, who believes that the product can be synthesized by scientific methods. As they become friends, Li Yue learns that Dumoi had saved her life before, and gradually develops feelings for her. But will a human and immortal being have a happily ever after?

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – January 28, 2023

Directed by: Kim Seong-yoon Baek Sang-hoon

Language: Hindi

Heirs Of The Night

Dive into the world of fantasy with Heirs Of The Night (Season 1). Based on Ulrike Schweikert’s book series, Die Erben der Nacht, the 13-episode series explores a school for vampires where students from different clans learn special powers to defeat Dracula, an ancient evil. The protagonist Alisa (Anatasia Martin), a 14-year-old girl has a special and unexplained connection with evil, which is unfolded in the course of the series. Season 1 revolves around Alisa, her everyday teenage problems, and how she balances her unique power.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – January 25, 2023

Directed by: Diederik van Rooijen

Language: Hindi

The first of its kind web-series stars Mugdha Agarwal, Vikram Bhui and Tanya Singh Bhatnagar in the primary cast. The three-episodic web show talks about emotional conflicts the generation of today faces while trying to strike a balance between love and ambition. Unlike, olden times when women felt guilty for choosing themselves, the female characters in the web show redefine feminism through demeanour that reflects strength, independence and courage to become emotionally vulnerable.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Release Date – January 27, 2023

Directed by: Rahul Bhatnagar

Language: Hindi

18 pages (Film)

18 Pages, written by well-known director Sukumar (Director of Pushpa) and helmed by Palnati Surya Pratap, narrates a romance drama with a hint of mystery in which two characters fall in love without having met. The film brings together Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran after a successful mystical film. Sid (Nikhil), a middle-class tech savvy, loves Anu madly but suffers from depression after learning about her. Under unexpected circumstances, he falls for Nandini (Anupama). Why and how did his journey begin?

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – January 27, 2023

Directed by: Surya Pratap

Language: Telugu

