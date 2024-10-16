Forget Buckingham Murders, THIS Bollywood film called 'biggest murder mystery', was released 60 years ago

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB This Bollywood film called 'biggest murder mystery'

There has always been enthusiasm for murder mystery films in India. Viewers like to watch such films not only in theatres but also on OTT, in the comfort of their homes. There was a time when people used to watch such films on VCR and DVD with fear, now there is a long list of such films on OTT. Every year many murder mystery films are released, whose suspense shakes people. Today we will tell you about one such murder mystery film, which was released 60 years ago in 1965. This film created a stir at the box office. Believe it or not, today's suspense-thriller murder mystery films and series are pale in comparison to this film. Read further to know the name.

It was Manoj Kumar's film

We are talking about the film 'Gumnaam' released in 1965. It was directed by Raja Nawathe. It was a multi-starrer film, featuring brilliant actors like Manoj Kumar, Pran, Mehmood, Helen, Nanda, Tarun Bose and Madan Puri in powerful roles. The songs of this film are still on people's lips. 'Hum Kale Hain To Kya Hua Dilwale Hain' was also a song from this film. Manoj Kumar is the lead actor in this film, who is seen in the role of a policeman, who is engaged in finding the murderer. The story is full of suspense and thrill. The climax of this film which came 60 years ago is quite terrifying and people watch it again and again.

What is the story of the film?

The story of 'Gamnaam' revolves around 8 people who are stranded on an island. Soon they all reach a mansion. In this mansion, they encounter an unknown person. This person looks suspicious right from the beginning and is already living in the mansion. After this, one of the 8 people who reached the mansion dies. It is not known who committed the murder. After this many more murders happen in the same mansion. Till the end of the film, it is not known why these murders are happening and who is the real murderer. The climax of the film is spine-chilling. Manoj Kumar reveals the murder mystery just a few minutes before the film ends. The film keeps you hooked till the end and the suspense increases with every scene.

More deets

Let us tell you, 'Gumnaam' earned a whopping Rs 2.6 crore at the box office when its budget was just a few lakhs. IMDb has given the film a rating of 6.9 out of 10. If you are a fan of murder mystery films then this one is definitely for you.

