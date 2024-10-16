3 years of Sardar Udham: 5 fascinating facts about National Award-winning film

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Sardar Udham completes three years of its release

It has been three years since Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham was released and made a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike. This historical drama, based on the life of revolutionary Udham Singh, not only showcased stunning performances but also took home multiple accolades, including 5 National Awards. As we celebrate this remarkable film's anniversary, here are five things you probably didn’t know about Sardar Udham.

1) The Film Won 5 National Awards

Sardar Udham swept the 69th National Film Awards with 5 major wins, including Best Hindi Film and Best Cinematography. The movie was recognized for its technical brilliance and its portrayal of an important chapter in Indian history. This achievement cemented the film’s status as one of the finest historical dramas in Indian cinema.

2) Shoojit Sircar Dedicated the National Award Wins to Late Irrfan Khan

While Shoojit Sircar celebrated the numerous accolades Sardar Udham received, his heart was heavy with emotion. After winning the National Awards, Sircar dedicated the success of the film to his close friend and frequent collaborator, the late Irrfan Khan. Sircar stated, “I dedicate all the 5 National Film Awards that Sardar Udham has won to Irrfan Khan. He was supposed to play Sardar Udham and his presence is felt in every frame of this film.” The bond between the director and the actor transcended beyond the screen, and this dedication was a heartfelt tribute.

3) Irrfan Khan Was Originally Cast as Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham was initially set to star late Irrfan Khan in the titular role. Shoojit Sircar had envisioned Irrfan as Udham Singh for years, but unfortunately, due to Irrfan’s untimely passing, the role had to be recast. Vicky Kaushal then stepped in to play the revolutionary, bringing his own depth and intensity to the role, but the film still carries the spirit of Irrfan.

4) The Film Took 20 Years to Make

Shoojit Sircar’s journey with Sardar Udham began more than two decades ago. The film’s production spanned years, with meticulous research and numerous delays adding to the timeline. Sircar had always wanted to tell the story of Udham Singh, and it took him 20 long years to bring his vision to life.

5) The Film Recreated the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre with Unprecedented Detail

One of the most impactful scenes in Sardar Udham is the recreation of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sircar and his team took great pains to capture the event with authentic detail and emotional resonance. This scene not only became the emotional crux of the film but also displayed the horrors of colonial brutality in a way few films have done before. The scene's realism and the weight of history made it one of the most unforgettable sequences in recent Indian cinema.

As Sardar Udham completes three years, it continues to stand as a testament to Shoojit Sircar's vision and passion. The film not only honours the legacy of Udham Singh but also reflects the profound influence of a master storyteller like Sircar and the late Irrfan Khan, whose presence is felt in every frame of this unforgettable cinematic experience.

On the work front, the National Award-winning director is gearing up for his next theatrical release, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The film is slated to hit theatres at the end of November.

