Cannes Award-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light' dominates Asia Pacific Screen Awards nominations

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winning film 'All We Imagine As Light' has received five nominations at the 17th edition of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The Asia Pacific Screen Academy announced the nominations, which saw 31 films represented from 23 Asia Pacific countries and territories, a press release said. The event will be held on November 30 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Asia Pacific Screen Awards nominations announced

'All We Imagine As Light' created history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival. Now at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' has been nominated for the top honours of Best Film as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay. Kani Kusruti has been nominated for Best Performance and lensman Ranbir Das for Best Cinematography.

'All We Imagine As Light' gets five nominations

The Malayalam-Hindi film 'All We Imagine As Light' is an official collaboration between Chalk & Cheese Films Another Birth from India and Petit Chaos from France. Led by Kusruti and Divya Prabha, 'All We Imagine As Light' tells the story of two nurses Prabha and Anu from Kerala living together in Mumbai. Its title in Malayalam is 'Prabhaya Ninachthellam'. It also stars Chaya Kadam in a pivotal role.

Story of 'All We Imagine As Light'

Written by Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine As Light' revolves around nurse Prabha, played by Kani Kusruti. Her world is turned upside down when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, which reawakens her long-buried emotions. As Prabha grapples with the complexities of her past, her younger roommate Anu embarks on a journey of new love, beautifully portrayed against the backdrop of the chaotic streets of Mumbai. The film skillfully weaves together these two contrasting narratives and offers glimpses of the raw emotions and struggles of its characters. From Prabha's journey of self-discovery to Anu's blossoming romance, 'All We Imagine As Light' promises a deeply human exploration of love, loss and the pursuit of happiness.

Farhan Akhtar's 'Boong' also gets nominations

Another Indian title 'Boong' backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani got a nomination in the Best Youth Film category. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is directed by debutant director Laxmipriya Devi.

