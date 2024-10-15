Who are Shah Rukh-Kajol and Salman of Pakistan Entertainment Industry? Two have worked in Indian films

Follow us on Image Source : X Who are Shah Rukh, Kajol and Salman of Pakistan TV?

Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Romance in Bollywood. People all over the world are fans of his acting, but do you know, who is the King of Romance of Pakistan? Yes! several Pakistani actors have been titles based on Indian artist. The most famous of them are the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Salman Khan of Pakistan entertainment industry. Moreover, the two actors who have received these titles in their country have also worked in India.

Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan

The craze for films in Pakistan is just like India. An actor from Pakistan's superhit TV serial 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' became a topic of discussion in the corridors of Indian cinema as well. After watching this TV show, people started comparing this actor with Shah Rukh Khan. People compared the expressions, style, and gait of this actor with Shah Rukh. Yes! we are talking about Fawad Khan. With his charm in famous shows like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Dastaan among others, Fawad was bestowed with the title of Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan. Fawad, who won people's hearts with his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat, has also worked in Bollywood films, 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Kajol of Pakistan

Only due to the effortless chemistry with Fawad Khan in Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is called the Kajol of Pakistan. The duo are known for their chemistry on screen and funny banter off-screen. She made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 2017's Raees.

Salman Khan of Pakistan

Meray Pass Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed is called the Salman Khan of Pakistan. With his intense eyes and passion for films-dramas, Humayun earned this title. He has worked in several hit shows like Gentleman, Bin Roye, Meray Pass Tum Ho and Dil Lagi. He has not yet worked in Indian films but the actor made his Hollywood debut in the popular Netflix series The Crown.

These actors enjoy huge fan following in India as well.

