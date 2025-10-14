When Deepak Tijori ‘kissed’ Farah Khan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar; here's what happened Farah Khan recently recalled a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). The choreographer-director revealed that actor Deepak Tijori 'kissed' her, but only because the original dancer backed out!

New Delhi:

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited singer Shaan’s home, where the two took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting their early days in Bollywood. Long before Shaan became one of India’s most loved playback singers and Farah evolved into a celebrated choreographer-director, their journeys briefly crossed paths on the sets of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992) - a film that turned out to be a defining chapter in Farah’s career.

Farah further said that she had initially joined Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar as an assistant director, but soon found herself helping the team with choreography and even stepping in for background dancers who didn’t show up at the last moment. Despite her hard work, Farah playfully said that she was never paid for her contribution to the project.

Farah Khan and Shaan in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Recalling her experience with Shaan, Farah said, “The first movie Shaan ever did was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.” Laughing at the memory, Shaan confirmed, “Yes, I was there with a saxophone!” To which Farah responded, “And I was a junior dancer there.”

When Deepak Tijori ‘kissed’ Farah Khan on Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar set

The Main Hoon Na director's revelation left Shaan’s sons in awe, prompting Farah to explain further: “I was actually an assistant director, then became the choreographer. Every time a dancer didn’t show up, I would step in. There’s even a scene where Deepak Tijori kisses my cheek - the girl who was supposed to do it refused, so they sent me in instead.”

Shaan then added his own anecdote to the tale: “After shooting for four long days, I was seen for just a passing shot in the song. It was more like a medley of three different songs.”

Farah then burst out laughing and recalled, “I think it was a Jatin song — I was the choreographer. The makers were so broke that they simply pushed Jatin into the song too!”

Shaan recalls earning Rs 150 a day for his cameo in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Farah Khan and Shaan's reunion took a heartwarming turn when they spontaneously broke into a jig to Jatin’s track 'Deewane Hum Pyaar Ke' from the film. Nostalgia peaked when Shaan revealed how much he was paid at the time, saying, “I received Rs 150 per day for four days, while others got Rs 75.”

A visibly surprised Farah exclaimed, “You got paid? I was never paid! But honestly, what that film did for me was worth more than any payment."

