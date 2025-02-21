Farah Khan faces backlash after calling Holi favorite festival of 'Chhapris' Farah Khan's comment has sparked backlash from netizens, with many expressing their disappointment and accusing her of offending sentiments.

Farah Khan, the renowned Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker, has found herself at the centre of controversy following her recent remarks about the festival of Holi on the popular show Celebrity Masterchef. The comment, which was made during an episode of the cooking reality series, has sparked a massive debate online, drawing both support and criticism.

While conversing with participant Gaurav Khanna, Farah Khan remarked, "Saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai," which roughly translates to "Holi is the favourite festival of all 'chhapri' people." The term "chhapri" is considered a casteist slur, and its use in this context has angered many social media users. Critics have accused Farah of making an insensitive and demeaning comment, which many believe disrespects a traditional Hindu festival.

The viral clip of Farah's comment quickly spread across social media, with several netizens calling her statement distasteful. One user criticized Farah, saying, "Bollywood keeps mocking our tradition. If Holi is for 'chhapris,' then why did Farah Khan show Shah Rukh Khan celebrating it in Om Shanti Om?" Others similarly voiced their disappointment, questioning the filmmaker’s sudden shift in views.

However, not all reactions were negative. A section of users defended Farah, clarifying that her comment was not meant to target the festival itself but rather the inappropriate behaviour exhibited by certain individuals during the celebration of Holi. Some pointed out that men, regardless of caste or religion, often use the occasion to harass women, and Farah’s comment might have been a reference to such incidents.

Farah has yet to issue a formal apology or explanation for her controversial comment. The debate continues to stir passionate responses from both sides, with people discussing the broader issue of societal behavior during festivals. Whether Farah intended to criticize the festival or highlight its misuses remains unclear, but her words have certainly left a significant impact on the ongoing conversation.