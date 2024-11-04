Exclusive: Not Riddhi or Raashii, this OTT actor will romance Vikrant Massey in 'The Sabarmati Express'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Barkha Singh will romance Vikrant Massey in 'The Sabarmati Express'

Balaji Motion Pictures' next film, 'The Sabarmati Report,' is generating a lot of excitement. Its lead cast Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are vigorously promoting the film. However, where people are contemplating that Raashii Khanna would play Vikrant's love interest in the film, our sources have confirmed that none of the two actresses will be seen opposite the 12th Fail actor in 'The Sabarmati Express'. Moreover, a content creator and Instagram star will be seen opposite Vikrant in the upcoming film. But Who is she?

Who is Vikrant's leading lady in The Sabarmati Express?

Sources have confirmed that Barkha Singh is portraying Vikrant's love interest, though specifics regarding her character are still unknown. Sources from the production disclosed, "In this theatrical film, Barkha Singh will be seen romancing Vikrant Massy." With Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' Barkha Singh will also mark her theatrical debut as she has been working as an OTT actor for years now.

Who is Barkha Singh?

Barkha has continuously impressed viewers with her versatility, effortlessly transitioning between different genres and roles. The actor gained fame from her Instagram Videos. She has received significant acclaim for her remarkable performances in popular projects such as "Engineering Girls," "Maja Ma," "Please Find Attached," "Masaba Masaba 2," and many more. Barkha has also announced her forthcoming project titled ‘Lafangey’ with Amazon MiniTV.

About the film

Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents 'The Sabarmati Report', a Vikir Films production starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report will premiere on November 15th, 2024. The film will reveal untold details that have been hidden for 22 years since the horrific occurrence on the Sabarmati Express.

