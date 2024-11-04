Sunil Grover aka Dafli trolled for making Triptii Dimri uncomfortable over 'Animal' scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Sunil Grover trolled over remark on Triptii Dimri

Kapil Sharma's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is entertaining the audience a lot with its second season. In the last episode of the show, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's star cast Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and director Anees Bazmee arrived on the show. During this, Sunil Grover asked something to Triptii that not only left the actress uncomfortable but also got the comedian trolled on social media. Users on social media are constantly criticizing Sunil Grover. Let's know the whole matter here.

Sunil Grover asked an uncomfortable question

A short video related to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is going viral on Netflix. In this video, Sunil Grover enters the show dressed as a 'dafli'. During this, he goes to Triptii Dimri and asks her, 'You are the one who was in the film Eminal, right?' The actress agrees to this. Triptii says, 'I saw what you have said about me.' After this, Sunil Grover says, 'What you did with Ranbir Kapoor was just a shooting, right? There was nothing like this in real life?'

Hearing this, everyone starts laughing and Triptii says that he is still stuck there. Sunil Grover further says, 'There was nothing like this with Ranbir Kapoor in real life, right?' To this, Triptii says, 'No, there was nothing in real life.' As soon as this episode was telecast and this clip went viral on social media, users started trolling Sunil Grover for asking such an uncomfortable question to the actress.

Users trolled the comedian

Reacting to the viral clip, one user wrote, 'It is very sad that this is being taken as a joke.' Another user wrote, 'Triptii has really become uncomfortable with this comment. She wants to move forward but the needle is really stuck there.' The third user wrote, 'Why did Daffli not ask this question to Ranbir?' Another user wrote, 'Third-class comedy that makes a woman uncomfortable like this is absurd.'

Triptii Dimri had become the national crush

In this way, social media users are badly trolling Sunil Grover while giving their reactions. It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in the lead roles in the film Animal. Triptii was seen with Ranbir for some time in the second half of the film. Both of them gave very bold scenes in the film, due to which Tripti became the national crush overnight. People started giving her the tag of Bhabhi 2. However, it's sad that despite doing critically acclaimed acting in films like Bulbul and Qala, the actress got fame with a side role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film.

