Bhansali to begin shooting for Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt to join in later

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is prepped up for the shooting of his much-awaited film 'Love and War' starring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. After months of speculation and updates, the production of the film is finally starting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War' is a love story set against the backdrop of war.

When will the shooting of 'Love and War' start?

Bhansali will start filming on November 7 at Studio 5 in Film City. The set is being carefully designed to reflect his distinctive vintage style, which is known for its rich detailing and grandeur. According to media reports, the opening scene will have 50 extras depicting the sepoys or soldiers. Every aspect of this sequence has been prepared with extreme care to ensure an authentic representation of the historical period.

Ranbir will start shooting first

Ranbir Kapoor will be the first star to film his scenes. According to the report, after shooting the introductory scene with Ranbir Kapoor, Bhansali plans to make a teaser poster introducing all the stars. If the report is to be believed, Alia Bhatt will start shooting for her character in December. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal will join the crew in a few weeks. According to reports, the film will be shot across India over one year from November 2024 to October 2025.

Bhansali's directorial magic will be seen in the film

There was speculation that the film could be an adaptation of Raj Kapoor's classic 'Sangam'. However, Bhansali has denied these claims. In an interview, he expressed admiration for Raj Kapoor but stressed that it is not his intention to remake a classic. He wants to create something new and original.

Release date of 'Love and War'

The official release date of 'Love and War' has been set as March 20, 2026. It is clear from this that Bhansali is going to make the festivals memorable and has succeeded in making a brilliant strategy to reach the maximum audience with the film. 'Love and War' will benefit from the festivals of Ramadan, Ram Navami and Gudi Padwa coming one after the other. This will bring more and more viewers to the cinema and enjoy this much-awaited film.

