'Every frame is to Marvel at...' Varun Dhawan heaps praises on Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's directorial venture Kalki 2898 AD is making waves everywhere. The film has been in the news ever since its release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, the film has received positive response from audiences and critics. From surprising cameos to Mahabharata references, the movie is being hailed for all the right reasons.

Kalki 2898 AD gets reviewd by Varun Dhawan

People on social media have even called it a 'masterpiece'. Along with the common people, many film stars have praised Kalki 2898 AD. Now Varun Dhawan's name has also been added to this list. The Badlapur actor recently shared his experience after watching the film. The actor reviewed the film on X and praised it fiercely.

In the post, the actor wrote, "Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema !! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..Thank You for giving us this experience in #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD," read his caption.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD were quick to thank the actor for his kind words. "Thank you bhai.. Glad that you loved our film! We can’t wait to witness you in your MASSiest avatar with Baby John! #Kalki2898AD," read their caption.

Big celebs praise Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Varun, big stars like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Allu Arjun have also liked this film. Allu, who is going to be seen in Pushpa 2, recently shared a long note on Instagram about the film. Disha Patani also in an important role in the film. At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salman, Mrinal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Brahmanandam have done cameos in the film. Released on June 27, this film is making bumper earnings at the box office.

According to the latest figures, the film is one step away from Rs 350 crore domestically. On the fifth day, the film earned Rs 34.6 crore. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 343.6 crore. Kalki 2898 AD has earned more than 555 crores worldwide.

