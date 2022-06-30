Ek Villain Returns trailer: John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor promise showdown of the year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Ek Villian Returns will release on July 29

Ek Villian Returns trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming movie and promises to be full of intense drama and action. John Abraham is not the only one doing action here. He finds a formidable opponent in Arjun Kapoor who has seemingly undergone a massive transformation for the role. The film's pitch was that heroes don't exist and with the first trailer out, fans will be left wanting for more. Ek Villian Returns is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on July 29. Mohit's Ek Villian franchise is returning after 8 years and the sequel screams double the fun and entertainment.

The biggest showdown: Arjun vs John

John's character is an intense one and so is Arjun's, as hinted in the Ek Villian trailer. John is the action hero and goes all out with his muscular body and menacing presence. Arjun surprises with his presence opposite John as he doesn't blink an eye meeting him face to face. There are plenty of action sequences between them and it would be one of the biggest Bollywood showdowns this year.

Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria add to the mystery

Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off between John and Arjun. The two leading ladies Disha Patani add the fiery quotient to the movie. In scenes, John and Disha's chemistry stands out. Disha looks glamorous in pretty summer outfits. Her hot avatar after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will surely be a hit with the fans.