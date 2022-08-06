Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham's film performs decently

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collections: The Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has completed a week of its release at the box office. After a week, the film has minted over Rs 31 cr. With decent performance, the film is expected to drop a little more in the coming week but will still manage to rake in some numbers given that there are no Hindi releases until Friday.

Post Friday, Ek Villain Returns will be facing Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan. With new releases, EVR will fade out eventually.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report

Detailed EVR's collections at the ticket window, Box Office India reported, "Ek Villain Returns had a decent first week collecting 31 crore nett though collections did drop over the weekdays. The film ended the week with collections under 2 crore nett and it would have been better if they were above and it could have targeted the 2 crore nett number or near on its second Friday which would have meant that it is an average film at worst."

About Ek Villain

The film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off the action heroes but also the two leading ladies adding the fiery quotient to the movie. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms.

Helmed by Mohit Suri 'Ek Villain Returns' gathered mixed reviews from the netizens but the 'Aurangzeb' actor received praises from the audience for his performance in the film. 'Ek Villain Returns' minted Rs 14 crore after the second day of its release and became Arjun's fifth highest opening film of his career. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's 'Kuttey', which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this he also has director Ajay Behl's 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Don't miss these:

Lalit Modi says Sushmita Sen is 'looking hot' as she takes a dive in Mediterranean Sea | Watch video

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep's film on winning streak, rakes in over Rs 150 cr

Latest Bollywood News