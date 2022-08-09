Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer maintains steady growth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The film enjoyed a decent run at the box office in its second weekend. Mohit Suri’s psychological action thriller is maintaining pace at the box office, however, it continues to perform a bit lower than expected. Trade reports said that the film held up well on Friday but couldn't push it further on Saturday. It collected Rs 6.25 crore on its second weekend.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report

Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham starrer's collections might be affected after the release of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

According to Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns had a so-so second weekend as it held well on Friday but could not push higher on Saturday. The Sunday growth was good but it needed to come from a higher Saturday which should have gone close to double."

"The weekend collections of the film were 6.25 crore nett which leaves the film in line for a 10 crore nett second week as it will be shortened second week with Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan releasing on Thursday. The film has not really been able to go on from a decent first weekend but this is because of the content of the film which has not really worked. The film had a chance on the initial but has not gone through." ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer outshines in Telugu states

About Ek Villain Returns

The film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off of action heroes but also the two leading ladies adding the fiery quotient to the movie. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: There's no stopping Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's film

