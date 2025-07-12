'Dulari Rocks': Anupam Kher in Aap Ki Adalat says his mother is now more famous than him Anupam Kher shares heartwarming stories about his viral social media sensation mother, Dulari, whose candid Instagram videos have made her more popular than him, highlighting their special bond and how it resonates with fans worldwide.

New Delhi:

In a heartwarming conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Bollywood legend Anupam Kher shared personal anecdotes about his mother, Dulari, whose infectious charm has made her a social media sensation. The 67-year-old actor, known for his stellar career in Indian cinema, revealed that his mother has become more popular than he is, thanks to her hilarious and candid Instagram videos that have captured the hearts of millions.

"Dulari Rocks!" - The viral phenomenon

Anupam Kher laughed as he spoke about his mother’s rise to stardom. “Yes, she has become more popular than me. Dulari Rocks!” he said, referring to his mother’s Instagram handle. Dulari Kher, who has become an internet sensation, shares videos filled with humor, warmth, and her no-nonsense approach to life. The charming 80-year-old often appears on her son’s social media platforms, offering quirky one-liners, including the now-famous "Bakwas mat kar, ek thappad padega," which struck a chord with audiences.

Her popularity on Instagram came at a time when Anupam Kher was grappling with a personal loss. "My parents were married for 59 years," Kher shared during the interview. "When a companion dies, you lose a husband, a wife, a habit, a partner. I thought, how will my mother live without my papa?" In an attempt to uplift her spirits and help her heal, Anupam began recording videos of Dulari. Little did he know that his mother’s candid, often humorous remarks would resonate with people all over the world.

A bond like no other

What started as a simple way to cope with loss turned into a viral social media movement. Dulari's witty retorts and delightful personality have made her a household name, with her videos garnering millions of views. Anupam Kher’s bond with his mother is now more visible than ever, with fans applauding the genuine love and affection that shines through in their interactions.

Dulari herself, initially unaware of her internet fame, now relishes the recognition. "She tells me, ‘People recognise me when I go to buy vegetables or visit a temple. Why are you making my videos?’ She’s proud, yet humble," Kher said. Reflecting on the growth of the viral trend, Anupam mentioned, "One realises that your parents are not just part of your home furniture. Now, more people are making reels of their mothers. Acchi baat hai."

The warmth between Anupam Kher and his mother has struck a chord with audiences, turning them into one of the most beloved celebrity duos on social media today.