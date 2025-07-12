Anupam Kher in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Tanvi The Great earns standing ovations, moves top generals to tears' Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great, a heartwarming story of an autistic girl’s dream to join the army, has earned international acclaim and is set to inspire audiences worldwide with its message of resilience, love, and acceptance.

New Delhi:

In a candid conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher shared heartfelt insights about his latest project, Tanvi The Great. The film, which is slated for release on July 18, explores the journey of a 21-year-old girl, Tanvi, who has autism but dreams of joining the Indian Army. Kher, who plays Tanvi's supportive father, Col. Pratap Raina, described the film as not just an inspiring tale but a labour of love aimed at touching hearts worldwide.

An inspiring story of determination and dream

Tanvi The Great features Tanvi, a young woman from an army family, whose dream of joining the military defies the challenges posed by her autism. Kher’s portrayal of her father, a military officer who stands by her despite the odds, adds depth to this heartwarming narrative. "Tanvi is an autistic girl from an army family who tells her grandfather she wants to join the army. Despite her challenges, she is hilarious, naughty, and a singer. The film not only showcases her determination but also brings out the goodness of people around her," Kher shared during the interview.

The film has already garnered significant international acclaim, having been screened at prestigious festivals such as Cannes, London, and New York. Tanvi The Great received standing ovations at all these venues, with the New York screening even attracting Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

A new chapter in Kher's career

With Tanvi The Great, Anupam Kher is not only delivering another memorable performance but is also proving that he is still evolving as an artist. The film has already achieved remarkable success before its release, and with its unique storyline, Kher’s heartfelt portrayal of Col. Pratap Raina, and the film’s international acclaim, it is set to make an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

As Kher prepares for the release of Tanvi The Great, he is not just looking back at his illustrious career, but also at how his experiences and collaborations with legendary actors have shaped his approach to acting and storytelling.

Tanvi The Great promises to be a film that will inspire, uplift, and leave an emotional impact, especially with its powerful message of resilience, love, and acceptance.