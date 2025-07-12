Anupam Kumar in Aap Ki Adalat: 'I once tried using camel urine to grow my hair' Anupam Kher disclosed several interesting anecdotes from his life in the Aap Ki Adalat show. The veteran actor also revealed how he was once told to try using camel urine to cure his baldness.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher appeared on India's most popular talk show 'Aap Ki Adalat', where he opened up about various personal and professional chapters of his life in an honest and heartfelt conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. One of the conversations that shocked the audience was when Anupam Kher shared the story of applying camel urine to grow my hair. Yes! Not only that, he even tried to catch fresh urine himself.

Camel urine for curing baldness?

The versatile actor disclosed several interesting anecdotes from his life in the Aap Ki Adalat show. Kher revealed how he was once told to try using camel urine to cure his baldness. 'In Bollywood, I used to go to film producers to seek work. I used to show them my gold medal in acting, and they told me, You don't have any hair. Maine bahut koshish baal ugaane ki (I tried hard to grow hair). I went to Juhu Beach in search of camel urine. Mujhe kya pata Oont 3-4 din leta hai susu karne me (I didn't know a camel takes 3-4 days to pass urine). This is a fact, no exaggeration. So, every time, I used to follow the camel, carrying a plastic bag. Mujhe nahin pata tha ki Oont jab karta hai toh barsaat hoti hai (I didn't know when a camel pisses, it almost rains). Magar kuch nahin hua (nothing happened). Then I tried Tibetan (medicine). Nothing happened. Yet, despite this, though I was bald, I was picked up by Mahesh Bhatt saheb for his movie Saaransh. Jo nahin hota hai, woh hota hai (You get it, even if you don't have),' the actor said on Aap Ki Adalat.

Anupam Kher's latest release Metro In Dino is having a good run in theatres these days. He will next be seen in his directorial debut, Tanvi The Great. The film features Michael Simmons, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi and debutant Shubhangi Dutt.

