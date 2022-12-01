Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film continues to be rock solid in its second week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VINOD71472199 Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's film has become a raging success at the ticket window. In the second week of its release, the film continues to soar high and win the audience. In the post pandemic time, when films are struggling at the box office to gain an audience, Drishyam 2 has been able to draw cinebuffs to the thetaers. The film has already crossed Rs 150 cr mark and is adding more numbers by the day.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 is now competing with Bollywood blockbusters this year namely, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 200 cr mark in the coming week. "The second week collections may finish around the 58 crore nett which would be a 43% drop only and it remains to be seen if this can be repeated in week three or even bettered," reports Box Office India.

Sharing details about other two films, the report added, "The 200 crore nett mark is there for Drishyam 2 and the 230 crore nett of Brahmastra is on. It will mean Drishyam 2 and Brahmastra getting over 200 crore nett and if Cirkus can also do the same it will be 3 films over 200 crore nett in 2022 which is not bad and shows that box office potential is there. The Kashmir Files is also there which would make it four though you have to question whether The Kashmir Files can get 200 crore nett without the support of sponsored shows from corporates and individuals."

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer film is about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. What followed after the mess is the story of Drishyam 2.

