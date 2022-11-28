Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Akshaye Khanna's film performs exceptionally well

Follow us on Image Source : DRISHYAM 2 Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office Collections: Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna's film is growing to list itself into the list of best performing films of 2022. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the ticket window in its second week too. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 cr mark and it continues to soar high. The sequel of the 2014 hit film earned in double digits over the weekend.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 has reportedly raked in close to Rs 17 crore nett on Sunday. This will take the film's second weekend collection over Rs 38 crore nett. The total ratings of the film till yet are expected to be at Rs 141 Cr.

"The final collections may well be a record for second weekend post pandemic for original Hindi films not counting The Kashmir Files. The finla numebrs in the morning could come out ahead of Brahmastra second weekend," reports Box Office India. "It is cruising to the 200 crore nett plus and it looks like a question of how more than 200 crore nett," the report adds.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Ajay's 2015 runaway success is racing ahead to the effect of a raging bull. The film is running to packed hall in the iconic Maratha Mandir cinema of Mumbai, which interestingly is known for running the shows of Ajay's wife - Kajol's blockbuster movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film. 'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is what the movie is about. Tabu again is back in a more aggressive way to take revenge on him. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

