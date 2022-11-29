Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film performs better than Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BOWORLDWIDE · Drishyam 2 Box Office

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film is almost two weeks old, however, it is still performing better than Varun Dhawan's latest Bollywood release, Bhediya. While both the films witnessed a drop in their collections, Drishyam 2 still managed to earn more than Bhediya. The film is now gearing up to cross the Rs 150 mark.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Ajay Devgn's film has been strong at the box office ever since its release. The film has managed to earn close to Rs 146 cr and is now nearing the Rs 150 cr mark. In the second week, the film has collected close to Rs 44 crore nett so far. Going by the trends, it is predicted that the thriller will be minting Rs 57-58 crore nett in the second week.

"Drishyam 2 had another superb hold on its second Monday as it collected around 5.25-5.50 crore nett which will take the film to 146 crore nett and the film will cross the 150 crore nett mark on day twelve. The drop from the Friday is around 30%," Box Office India reported.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam 2' is a sequel to the 2015 film, which itself was a remake of the hit Malayalam superhit movie of the same name with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The 2015 'Drishyam' was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 because of cirrhosis.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam' (2015), a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of same name, was about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. What followed after the mess is the story of Drishyam 2.

The sequel has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, son of producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and features the music of the southern sensation, Devi Sri Prasad.

