Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues its winning streak

Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 6

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrath Bharucha's Dream Girl is in no mood to stop anytime soon. It seems that Pooja has struck the right chord with her admirers. Debutant Raaj Shaandliyaa's comedy film which opened to a mixed response is performing wonderfully at the box office despite competition from Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

On Day 5, Dream Girl earned Rs 7.40 crore taking the total collection to Rs 59.40 crore. Producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to express her gratitude to almighty. She wrote, ''Poojaaaa ke aashiq badhte jaa rahe hai ....... Thanku JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI ! Aum GANPATAY NAMHA!''

Dream Girl raked in Rs 10.05 crore on its opening day and the business gained momentum over the weekend, thus setting up the pace for Week 1. As per trade analysts, Dream Girl will possibly cross Rs 75 crore mark this week.

However, with three releases this Friday, Dream Girl will have not have an easy run. The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas are scheduled to hit theatres on September 20.

Dream Girl has a stellar star cast including Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht. These characters regardless of the screen space delivered impactful performances and left the audience entertained. Among all, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz's performance was loved by the audience. Their coming timing and dialogue delivery style were flawless.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been giving back to back hits and that too while experimenting with his characters and subjects. From AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho to Article 15 and now Dream Girl, the actor has proved his versatility over and over again. With his each and every film, Ayushmann has raised the bar for himself.

Bala and Gulabo Sitabo are his upcoming films.

