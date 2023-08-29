Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Ayushmann Khurrana's film cross Rs 50 crore mark? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : DREAM GIRL 2 POSTER Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is synonymous with brill scripts and impeccable acting. From Vicky Donor to Bala to Dream Girl 2, the actor has, time and again, set a high standard. After the success of the 2019 film Dream Girl, he is back on the big screen with Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy flick hit the silver screen on August 24 and continues to perform well at the box office.

On Day 4, Dream Girl 2 collected Rs 4.70 crore, according to early estimates. This is comparatively low from its opening day to Day 3 and the film saw a slight dip. On Day 3 and 2, the film earned Rs 16 crore and Rs 14.02 crore respectively. It opened with Rs 10.60 crore, which is the highest opener Ayushmann Khurrana ever had. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 45.41 crore. It was speculated that the film would cross Rs 50 crore on its Day 4.

On August 28, Dream Girl 2 had an overall occupancy of 17.72 per cent in Hindi.

Dream Girl 2 occupancy on August 28, Hindi

Morning shows: 10.17 per cent

Afternoon shows: 16.44 per cent

Evening shows: 19.58 per cent

Night shows: 24.70 per cent

About Dream Girl 2

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. In the first instalment, the audience saw Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. Besides Khurrana and Panday, the sequel also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa in titular roles.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana has Badhai Ho 2 in his kitty while Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

