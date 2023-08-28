Shah Rukh Khan to attend event for upcoming film Jawan in Dubai; shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan to attend an event in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan has unquestionably cemented his name in film history forever through his contribution to cinema over the years. Over the last three decades, he has meticulously built up an unshakable foundation as the King of Romance with blockbuster after blockbuster in the genre. However, making a definitive decision to embrace the action genre and never look back came ahead of his latest release Pathaan. A certified blockbuster, the movie made it clear that Khan is here to stay in his new avatar.

After Pathaan, SRK is all set to rock his action avatar in Atlee's directorial Jawan. In fact, this is the first time in his career that the actor has dared to go all bald look for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share that he will be coming to Burj Khalifa the celebrate his upcoming film Jawan. Along with post he wrote in the caption, “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and let’s wear red... what say? READYYYY!”

Shah Rukh is joined by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Deepika Padukone will be seen making a special appearance in the movie. On the other hand, Ridhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra are also an integral part of 'Jawan'.

After the release of 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu in 'Dunki'. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is slated to release in December 2023.

