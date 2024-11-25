Not Varun Dhawan but THIS 'Baby John' actor made Diljit Dosanjh promote their song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Diljit's new song 'Nain Matakka' from Varun Dhawan's film Baby John has been released on Monday

Diljit Dosanjh who is nowadays busy with his Dil Luminati India tour 2024, always makes time for other work commitments as well. Amid lined-up concerts, the singer-actor is not only singing and doing playback for Hindi and Punjabi songs but is also completing the shooting of his lined-up films. In addition to this, Diljit's new song 'Nain Matakka' from Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Baby John has been released today. As soon as the song was released on Monday, Diljit along with the cast of 'Baby John' shared a hilarious video on his Instagram profile.

Diljit does it for her, not Varun!

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen sitting inside his vanity van, while Varun walks in and requests the Punjabi singer to promote his songs. Diljit then quotes his busy schedule while dismissing Varun's plea. However, as soon as 'Baby John' lead actress Keerthy Suresh requests, the same, Diljit not only agrees to do so but shakes a leg with Suresh. The hilarious video has tickled Instagram users.

'This Promotional Reel Is specially For My Brother @varundvn Bhaji @musicthamann @keerthysureshofficial #BabyJohn in cinemas this Christmas, on 25th December 2024,' read Diljit's caption. Varun Dhawan thanked him and wrote, 'Love u paaji thank u for this banger.'

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan might have a cameo in Baby John

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh earlier claimed that Salman Khan will have a special appearance in Baby John and the actor has already shot his part in the film. Now it remains to see if the news is true or not. It is the maker's well-kept secret till now.

About the film

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film marks Keerthy's debut in Bollywood. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is set to the big screens on the occasion of Christmas this year i.e. December 25, 2024.

Also Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 six actors injured in accident in Karnataka | Deets Inside