Kantara: Chapter 1 six actors injured in accident in Karnataka | Deets Inside

Six junior artists of the prequel of the Kannada film 'Kantara' were injured on Monday. The accident took place when a bus carrying them overturned in Udupi district. According to police, the minibus carrying the film team overturned near Jadkal on Sunday night. "The accident occurred when they were returning to Kollur after completing the shooting at Mudur in Jadkal. There were 20 junior artists in the minibus," said the officials. According to Kannada police, after the accident, the injured were taken to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. Kollur police are investigating the matter.

It is significant to note that Rishabh Shetty won the National Film Award 2024 for his fabulous perofmrnace in Kantara. Now its prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to release in October 2, 2025.

