Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: 'Tragedy King' gave most films with which Bollywood actress?

Today, July 7, is the death anniversary of Dilip Kumar. He was not only a great actor, but also a sensitive and noble person. He not only immensely contributed to uplifting Indian cinema but is also regarded as the first superstar of Bollywood. Did you know Dilip Kumar's real name was Yusuf Khan? Yes! His first film 'Jwar Bhata' was released in 1944. At that time, producer Devika Rani suggested that he change his name so that there would be a better connection with the audience. Hence, Yusuf chose the name 'Dilip Kumar' and this became his identity. Let us know about the actress with whom Kumar gave the most films.

Dilip Kumar gave most films with this actress

Dilip Kumar worked with Vyjayanthimala in most films. According to media reports, he acted in more films with Vyjayanthimala than any other actress and their on-screen chemistry was highly appreciated. Some of their major films in which they worked together include Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Paigam, Ganga Jamuna and Leader.

Why is Dilip Kumar called 'Tragedy King'?

Dilip Kumar was called the 'Tragedy King' because he excelled in sad characters. But by constantly doing such roles, he went into depression in real life. According to media reports, doctors advised him to do light-hearted films and not play serious characters. After this, he did light-hearted films like 'Azad' and 'Ram Aur Shyam', in which his comedy was also well-liked.

Love story with Madhubala

The love story of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala is one of the most talked-about stories of Bollywood. According to media reports, the two came close during the shooting of the film 'Mughal-e-Azam'. However, they met on the sets of the film 'Tarana' in 1951. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry won everyone's heart. Madhubala's father, Ataullah Khan, opposed Dilip and her relationship and this love story remained incomplete. Their on-screen chemistry is still remembered. In 'Mughal-e-Azam', Kumar played the role of Salim. In one scene, he had to slap Madhubala. Dilip became so emotional that he started apologising to Madhubala after the scene. The shooting of this film took 10 years and Dilip Kumar brought every scene to life.

Marriage to Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966. Saira was 22 years younger than Dilip Kumar. The pair got a lot of love. Saira brought stability to Dilip Kumar's life and also handled his career. Saira stood by him in every ups and downs of life. According to media reports, Dilip Kumar was not only an actor but also a social worker. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha and took part in many social works. Once he donated all his earnings to a charity, which very few people know about.

Dilip Kumar death

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 98 years old and died after a long illness. Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on June 29, after suffering from breathing problems.

