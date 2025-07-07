Box Office Report: Metro In Dino vs Jurassic Park Rebirth, which film earned more on Sunday? Know here Sunday was a bustling day for Bollywood and Hollywood films. Let's have a look at how much these films have earned over the weekend.

New Delhi:

Sunday was a great day for films running in theatres. From Bollywood to Hollywood, all movies earned well at the box office. The earnings of the Bollywood film 'Metro In Dino' increased, while the Hollywood film 'Jurassic Park Rebirth' maintained its hold on the Indian box office. So let's know how much the films have earned over the weekend.

Metro In Dino

'Metro In Dino', which was released in theatres on July 4, earned below average on the first day, collecting Rs 3.5 crore. After this, the film got the benefit of the weekend. The film earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings increased further. On this day, the film did a business of Rs 7.08 crore. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 16.58 crore so far.

Jurassic Park Rebirth

There is a craze for Hollywood films in India these days. In such a situation, 'Jurassic Park Rebirth' is earning well in India. This film, which was released on July 4, opened its account with nine crore rupees. The film's earnings increased significantly on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 13.5 crore. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 15.7 crore at the box office. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 38.2 crore.

F1

The American sports drama film 'F1' was released in India on June 27. The film earned well on the opening day. This film was loved by the Indian audience from the beginning. On the first day, the film did a business of Rs 5.5 crore. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 35.5 crore. On the second Saturday, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore, while on the second Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 6.25 crore. The film has done a business of Rs 50.85 crore in India so far.

Sitaare Zameen Par

If we talk about Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par, then this film, which released on June 20, has still maintained its hold on the box office. The film, which opened its account with 10.7 crores on the opening day, earned 88.9 crores in the first week and 46.5 crores in the second week. The film earned Rs 4.75 crores on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crores on Sunday. The film has so far earned 148.80 crores.

Maa

Kajol's film Maa was released in theatres on June 27. The film earned Rs 4.65 crores on the opening day and earned well in the first weekend, after which its earnings declined. The film's earnings increased in the second weekend. The film earned Rs 1.75 crores on the second Saturday and 2.35 crores on Sunday. The film has so far grossed Rs 31.60 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Singer Jackson Wang to appear on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi