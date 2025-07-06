Singer Jackson Wang to appear on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' with Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi Renowned rapper and singer Jackson Wang will be seen in the Netflix's comedy talk show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Kumar and others. Watch the viral video here.

New Delhi:

K-pop sensation Jackson Wang is all set to appear on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' in the coming week. He will be accompanied by Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Jitendra Kumar. The now-viral promo video has already created a buzz on social media, featuring the above-mentioned stars alongside host Kapil Sharma.

In the video, all these celebrities can be seen playing a game, and Jackson can be seen enjoying the vibe of the show. This marks Jackson Wang’s first appearance on an Indian talk show, and fans of the GOT7 star are excited to see him share the stage with Indian actors. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' season 3 can be watched on Netflix at 8 PM every Saturday.

Have a look at the viral video:

Jackson Wang's next album 'Magicman 2' to release this month

On Saturday, July 5, Jackson took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) to share the news related to his upcoming music album. The singer will release the new album named 'Magicman 2' on July 18, 2025. "My story My truth My everything Want to share with you how i feel about everything in life. What i experienced. And How i recovered from it. Everyone needs a MAGICMAN to grow. It’s ur inner-self That inner-self that you don’t spend enough time with," reads the tweet.

For the unversed, the K-pop rapper and singer Jackson Wang can be seen dressed in an all-black stylish look. For those who don't know, Wang joined the South Korean boy band Got7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. Talking about the work fronts, actor Vijay Varma was last seen in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. Pratik Gandhi was seen in the biographical drama film 'Phule', whereas Jitendra Kumar was recently seen in 'Panchayat season 4'.

