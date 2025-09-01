Did you know how Ram Kapoor fell in love with Special Ops actor Gautami? 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' fame Ram Kapoor's love story with Gautami is quite interesting. Read further to know all the deets of their love marriage.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami are both popular TV actors. Both are known for showering love on each other on social media as well. It has been many years since both of them got married, but it seems like the new age love is intact between the two.

Fans know well about the professional lives of both, but not about their personal lives. So let us know about the love story of Ram and Gautami.

It was love on set

Ram and Gautami met on the sets of the popular show Ghar Ek Mandir. She was playing the role of Ram's sister-in-law in the show. The characters of both in the show were liked by the audience, and at the same time, the off-screen chemistry of both was doing wonders.

When opposites attracted!

However, it was quite difficult for them to be together because their nature were different. Ram liked girls who party and drink, but Gautami was not his type at all. But you must have heard that opposites attract, and the same was the case for these actors as soon as they started getting closer to each other.

You must have seen celebs doing very romantic proposals onscreen, but this did not happen with these two in real life. The real-life proposal of both was simple and beautiful. Both were enjoying a party one evening, where Ram simply asked Gautami if she would marry him. Gautami, who had fallen in love with Ram, immediately said yes to Ram.

Married on Valentine's Day

Ram and Gautami got married on Valentine's Day, i.e. on February 14. This decision was Gautami's because it is the day of love. Initially, there was a problem with the family, but then both of them together convinced them. Gautami was Maharashtrian and Ram was Punjabi, but both of them got married according to the Arya Samaj. This was Gautami's second marriage.

The secret of a happy married life

The special thing about their relationship is that both of them consider themselves lucky to have each other in their lives. Both understand each other's values, and this is the reason for their happy married life.

