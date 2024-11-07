Did Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan just confirm their upcoming spiritual film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda and Radhikka Madan from their upcoming spiritual film

It seems like after several flops South star actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to introduce fans with his next film. Seems like the actor dropped a hint on Instagram profile about his next film. The actor took to his social media account on Thursday to post a picture of Sarfira actor Radhikka Madan dressed in a beige saree and ornaments. It also seems like the actor might have just confirmed his spiritual movie opposite Radhikka via this Instagram story.

Vijay's latest Insta story gained attention

Vijay shared Radhikka's photo in Indian attire and wrote, 'My Sahiba.' On the other hand, Radhikka shared Vijay's photo and wrote 'My Sahib.' Vijay can be seen dressed in old pre-Independence attire. Their captions hint at a mysterious bond, sparking a whirlwind of excitement and questions. Are these two beloved actors crafting a new-age love story on-screen? Or are they subtly teasing a cinematic collaboration that could redefine the romance genre?

Could these be character reveals for a highly anticipated film, or perhaps a heartfelt romance brought to life through new roles? the duo’s captivating images have already set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting any clues or announcements from the actors themselves. Now it only remains to see when will the actors make the official announcement of their film.

On the work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Mrunal Thakur starrer 'The Family Star'. The Pan India film did not do wonders at the box office but received a fair amount of praise after its OTT release. On the other hand, Radhikka was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira. The actor and film both were good but unfortunately failed at the box office.

