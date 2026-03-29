Dhurandhar 2's Jaiye Sajana: Jasmine Sandlas reveals Satinder Sartaaj's song was finalised on launch day

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2 and it's music has created quite a sensation. Songs from Dhurandhar: The Revenge are going viral across social media platforms.

Whether it is Arijit Singh's Phir Se, Jasmine Sandlas's Jaiye Sajna, Shashwat Sachdev's Dil Se Guzarte Hain, or Jubin and Irshad Kamil's Aakhri Ishq, all of them have been making waves on the music charts.

Jasmine Sandlas makes huge revelation

However, among all these tracks, the one going most viral is Jaiye Sajna by Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj. The audio version of this song has already garnered 12 million views. Satinder Sartaaj sang merely a single line in this track, yet it has managed to find a special place in people's hearts. But did you know that this song was actually completed in just a matter of minutes on the very day of its launch?

Yes! the composition and completion of the song took place on the day of the music launch itself, March 17, just two days before the film hit theaters. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jasmine herself revealed that Shashwat Sachdev, who worked on both films in the franchise, collaborated with her at the very last minute to finish the track. The singer completed the song at 4:00 AM on the morning of the music launch. 'No One Could Have Imagined It,' said Jasmine.

Jasmine Sandlas has sung 5 songs for Dhurandhar franchise

She further added, 'We had written and recorded certain parts of it three months ago, and suddenly, everything fell into place. The entire album was completed and there is this one particular song that just strikes you as being truly good, truly beautiful. It poignantly captures the emotions of loneliness and betrayal. Neither the entire team nor I could have ever imagined just how phenomenal the impact of this song would be! Right now, Indians across the globe are talking about this track.'

Across both films in the Dhruvandhar franchise, Jasmine Sandlas has lent her voice to a total of five tracks, including the title track from the original film, Shararat, as well as Main Aur Tu, Aari Aari and Jaaiye Sajna.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 song list: Aari Aari, Didi, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Phir Se, Main Aur Tu and others