Dhamaal 4 release postponed; clash with Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 averted Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi's Dhamaal 4 has now been postponed. Indra Kumar's directorial will now hit screens in June 2026. Know new release date here.

New Delhi:

The release of Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film, Dhamaal 4, has been postponed. The makers of the film announced the news on Saturday, January 17, 2026, by sharing a poster.

For the unversed, the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise, Dhamaal 4, was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2026. It was also set to clash with Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2.

Dhamaal 4 release postponed

Fans of the Dhamaal franchise will now have to wait a little longer, as the film will now release on June 12, 2026. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai Stay Tuned! (sic)"

The poster also features a note that reads, "Dhamaal Times, Breaking News, Dhamaal 4 in cinemas 12th June 2026. Ab Dhamaal bola hai toh karna hi padega. Stay tuned!" Take a look below:

Fans and followers reacted with excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Great News (sic)." Another added, "Iam so excited yara (sic)."

Dhamaal 4: Cast and production details

Besides the lead trio of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, Dhamaal 4 also stars actors like Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Upendra Limaye, and Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banners of T-Series, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

How did the previous parts of the Dhamaal film franchise perform at the box office?

Talking about the box office collections of the Dhamaal film franchise, all three previous instalments performed well. The first film, Dhamaal, released in 2007, earned Rs 51.30 crore worldwide. The second instalment, Double Dhamaal, released in 2011, collected Rs 71 crore. The third film, Total Dhamaal, released in 2019, went on to do a business of Rs 232.18 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Laikey Laikaa first posters: Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma lean on 'love, pain and trust' in new film