When First Lady of Hindi cinema eloped with co-star, turned a lab assistant into superstar Know about the time when Devika Rani, the First Lady of Hindi cinema eloped with her co-star Najmul Hasan to Calcutta. This ended one of them's career and paved way for another actor.

Some celebrities in Hindi cinema have had fascinating real-life stories, so captivating that even their reel-life stories pale in comparison. One such love story is that of the actress known as the First Lady of Hindi cinema, Devika Rani.

With her grace, innocence, and screen presence, she captured a special place in the hearts of audiences. Her love life has been incredibly interesting, tracing the journey of an ordinary person becoming a hero and the loss of everything from that hero.

Devika Rani's love story

Devika Rani was married to producer-director Himanshu Rai and together they founded the production house Bombay Talkies. But during this time, a turning point occurred in her life that changed the face of Indian cinema forever. In the 1930s, Bombay Talkies' film 'Jawani Ki Hawa' was released.

Devika Rani's co-star in this film was the tall and handsome actor Najmul Hasan. During the filming, the two grew close and their relationship blossomed into love. It's said that they even eloped to Calcutta and were planning to travel to Karachi.

This move could have jeopardised both Devika's career and marriage. But then, Bombay Talkies colleague Sashadhar Mukherji intervened. He persuaded Devika Rani to return to Himanshu Rai. Meanwhile, Hasan lost his contract with Bombay Talkies and his career stalled.

Someone's loss is another's gain

After Hassan's exit mid-film, the makers were in search of a new face. Himanshu Rai then decided to cast a man with ordinary looks. Meanwhile, Sashadhar Mukherji suggested his brother-in-law, Kumudlal Ganguly, who was a lab assistant at the studio. At first, everyone doubted how such a simple man could become a hero, but Himanshu gave him a chance.

This is where Kumudlal Ganguly earned a new name, 'Ashok Kumar'. His film Jeevan Naiya, starring Devika Rani, became a hit. Following this, Achhut Kanya made him a star. It's quite possible that if Devika Rani hadn't eloped with Najmul Hasan, Hindi cinema might never have found a legendary hero like Ashok Kumar.

